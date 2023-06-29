Joseph Peasley

Sept. 9, 1955 - June 13, 2023

NECEDAH - Joseph Peasley, 67, of Necedah, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, surrounded by family.

He was born on September 9, 1955 in Racine, Wi to Louis and Mary Peasley.

Joe is survived by his children: Russell Peasley, Dustin (Shelby) Peasley, Brittany Peasley; as well as his grandchildren: Jayden and Izzy Peasley. Further survived by his siblings: Jim (Connie) Peasely, Kathi (Hal) Rasmussen, Louie (Cindy) Peasley, Karen Neal, Linda (Jeff) Vavrin, Sue (Ray) Pruitt, Steve (Sue) Peasley, Julie (Mike) Bloomer; sisters-in-law: Debbie and Nancy Peasley; ex-wife, Patty Peasley-Danahy. Many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mary Peasley and brothers: David and Richard Peasely.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 8, 2023 form 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Lion's Park in Necedah.

Joe never wanted any fuss made over him and did not want a formal funeral. He simply wanted his family and friends to gather and celebrate the man he was and the family he cared so deeply for.