April 5, 1951 – Oct. 29, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joseph Bishop Wolfe, 71, of Charlotte, N.C., formerly Madison, Wis., died October 29, 2022. He was born April 5, 1951, in Janesville, Wis.

Joe graduated from Parker High School, where he was a National Merit Scholarship Finalist. He received a BBA in public accounting from Loyola University in Chicago and an MBA in corporate finance from DePaul University.

Joe retired in 2015, after 42 years of financial services to small businesses. He started his career as a CPA and finished it as CEO of Wisconsin Business Development. During Joe’s tenure, WBD grew to nine Wisconsin offices and added three subsidiaries.

In 1966, he was part of the Janesville Babe Ruth Little League team that went to Arizona to play in the championships. That experience created life-long love of baseball. Of his many interests, Joe had a thirst for reading with a personal home library of over a thousand books. He was also an avid gardener which he and his wife, Linda, shared their entire married life. He was a great storyteller and had thousands of stories to share for all occasions.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Mapel Wolfe; two daughters: Sarah Wolfe (Matt) and Laura Wolfe Frisby (Michael); and a grandson, John Frisby.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be held in Madison, Wis., at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local library, animal shelter or botanical garden in your community.

Online condolences may be made at gordonfuneralservice.com or apfelwolfe.com.