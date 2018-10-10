Try 1 month for 99¢

SUN PRAIRIE—Margo Louise Jorgensen, infant daughter of Jake and Jacqueline (Dillenburg) Jorgensen, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee, after battling a congenital heart defect. She was born on Aug. 17, 2018, in Sun Prairie.

She is survived by her parents; grandparents, Michael and Julie Jorgensen, Robert and Doris Dillenburg; five great-grandparents; uncles and aunts, Mike, Brian, Ross (Kelsey) Jorgensen, Cara (Brett) Michaelsen and Marty Dillenburg.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at HIGH POINT CHURCH, 7702 Old Sauk Road, in Madison. Pastor Michael Beresford will preside. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

