MADISON - John Peter Jordan, age 68, died unexpectedly of cardiovascular problems on Sept. 29, 2019. He was born on Aug. 17, 1951, in Waukesha, Wis., but grew up in Madison, where he attended Edgewood High School. He then studied at Oshkosh State University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, receiving a degree in History, followed by studies in engineering. He had a lifelong interest in history and American foreign policy, especially as it relates to the quest for justice in the Middle East.
He also had a lifelong interest in social justice generally, and was a co-founder of DANEnet, launched in 1994 to provide technical support for small nonprofits, especially those that provide tech education and digital equity for low-income kids and help low-income people get computers and Internet access. He edited the newsletter ”The Traffic Safety Reporter” for several years while at DANEnet.
John is survived by his brother, William (Buffy); his sister, Anne; mother-in-law, Carol Rickey, and her sons, Michael, Alan and John; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Ann Rickey; and his parents, William and Katherine Jordan.
John was a kind and gentle man. He was deeply devoted to his family, and provided long-term care to his parents and uncle, and the most tender devotion to his wife, Patty, when she was dying of cancer. He was still in deep mourning for Patty, who died just seven weeks before he did. We like to think of them together again in another world.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John’s name to DANEnet (danenet.org). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.