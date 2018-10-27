MADISON - Martha M. (Berlin) Jopke, passed onto Eternal Life on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at age 99. Beloved wife of the late William Berlin and the late Clarence Jopke. She was the loving mother of Arthur (Susan) Berlin, Ramona (Reese) Ofstie, Donald (Sharon) Berlin, Barbara (the late Fred) Kamp, Margaret (Raymond) Kuehn, and the late William Berlin; and is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by nine siblings.
Visitation will be on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at ST. CLARE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7616 Fritz St., Wind Lake, Wis., also 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment is at St. Adalbert's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice appreciated. Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home is serving the family.