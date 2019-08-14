MADISON - William D. "Bill" Jones, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Aster Memory Care. He was born on March 30, 1934, in Madison, the son of William H. and Alice (Fisch) Jones, the second of 13 Children.
Bill is survived by his wife, Shirley Otteson; son, Chris Jones; daughter, Rhonda (David) Schoeffel; grandchildren, Kevin and Kara Schoeffel, Ryan Caputo and Christina Bulin; five great-granddaughters; and son-in-law, Joe Caputo. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Sandra Caputo.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
Memorials may be made to the family. The family would like to thank Aster Memory Care and Agrace HospiceCare for their kindness to Bill. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.