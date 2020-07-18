Jones, Wilbur R. "Bill"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Wilbur R. "Bill" Jones, age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 16, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg surrounded by family. He was born April 28, 1932, in Oxford to the late Harvey and Esther (Holtz) Jones. Bill married Ada Ann Kemnitz on Nov. 8, 1952, in Oxford. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, where he earned his purple heart. He later was stationed in Munich, Germany. He worked for the City of Madison and retired after 35 years as the manager of Forest Hill Cemetery. Bill was a Shriner and a member of the Masons.

Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years Ada; three children Terri (Glen) Fischer, Richard (Kathleen) Jones, and Jacqueline (David) Tadych; seven grandchildren Heather Zimmerman, Grant Fischer, Paul Tadych, Samantha Tadych, Jacob Jones, Danielle Tadych and Nicole Jones; six great grandchildren Tanner, Caydence and Boston Zimmerman, Hunter and Riley Tadych, and Kinley Jones; brother Harvey “Bud” (Barb) Jones; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A public visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday July 22, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 E. Washington Ave. Madison, and a mask is required in Dane Co. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison (608) 249-6666

To plant a tree in memory of Wilbur Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.