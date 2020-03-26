Jones, Scott

Jones, Scott

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON/MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Scott Jones passed away March 12, 2020, at his home in Minneapolis, Minn. of natural causes.

Scott is survived by his father, Harry (Deke) Jones; his mother, Betty Cook; siblings, Mark (Elaine) Jones, Cindy Jones-Petersen, Penny (Bob) Munson, and Peter (Jane) Jones; nieces, Heather (Johannes) Witt and Amy (Joe) McGinness; nephew, Eric Jones;grandniece, Maggie; grandnephew, Patrick; along with many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Scott was born Jan. 10, 1959, in Madison, Wis. He was a graduate of both Madison East High School and the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Scott had lived and worked in a variety of cities, including Chicago, New York City, and San Francisco, before returning home to Madison, Wis. Scott took a job with Stevens Construction Company in Madison. Scott transferred to the Bloomington, Minn., office of Stevens Construction several years ago, where he worked until his retirement in December 2019.

Scott enjoyed travelling, fine dining, and a glass of good scotch!

In lieu of a memorial service, the family suggests you visit your favorite establishment and raise a glass in Scott’s memory.

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics