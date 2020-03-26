Jones, Scott

Scott is survived by his father, Harry (Deke) Jones; his mother, Betty Cook; siblings, Mark (Elaine) Jones, Cindy Jones-Petersen, Penny (Bob) Munson, and Peter (Jane) Jones; nieces, Heather (Johannes) Witt and Amy (Joe) McGinness; nephew, Eric Jones;grandniece, Maggie; grandnephew, Patrick; along with many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Scott was born Jan. 10, 1959, in Madison, Wis. He was a graduate of both Madison East High School and the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Scott had lived and worked in a variety of cities, including Chicago, New York City, and San Francisco, before returning home to Madison, Wis. Scott took a job with Stevens Construction Company in Madison. Scott transferred to the Bloomington, Minn., office of Stevens Construction several years ago, where he worked until his retirement in December 2019.