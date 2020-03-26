Jones, Scott

MADISON/MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Scott Jones passed away March 12, 2020, at his home in Minneapolis, Minn. of natural causes.
Scott is survived by his father, Harry (Deke) Jones; his mother, Betty Cook; siblings, Mark (Elaine) Jones, Cindy Jones-Petersen, Penny (Bob) Munson, and Peter (Jane) Jones; nieces, Heather (Johannes) Witt and Amy (Joe) McGinness; nephew, Eric Jones;grandniece, Maggie; grandnephew, Patrick; along with many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Scott was born Jan. 10, 1959, in Madison, Wis. He was a graduate of both Madison East High School and the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Scott had lived and worked in a variety of cities, including Chicago, New York City, and San Francisco, before returning home to Madison, Wis. Scott took a job with Stevens Construction Company in Madison. Scott transferred to the Bloomington, Minn., office of Stevens Construction several years ago, where he worked until his retirement in December 2019.
Scott enjoyed travelling, fine dining, and a glass of good scotch!
In lieu of a memorial service, the family suggests you visit your favorite establishment and raise a glass in Scott’s memory.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.