Jones-Retelle, Ariyah Jhene

MIDDLETON - Ariyah Jhene Jones-Retelle, of Middleton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. She was born on May 21, 2019, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Areiyl Jones and Trevion Retelle.

Ariyah is survived by her parents; great-grandfather, John Harden; great-grandmothers, Linda Retelle and Anita Pratt; grandmothers, Jane Buschmann and Cynthia Retelle; uncles, Jayquan Retelle and Steve Buschmann; aunts, Ttiana Retelle, Lakythia Buschmann and Jaliyah Williams; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Ariyah will be remembered by her beautiful smile. She always smiled when she was watching TV with her father and when hearing her mother’s voice. She loved to play with bubbles, eat, visit her grandmothers, going to daycare and spending time with her family and friends. Her grandmother will remember her as her beloved “chunks.”

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

Memorials may be made to the family of Areiyl Jones. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care 7435 University Ave. (608) 831-6761

