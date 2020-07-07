Jones, Marguerite Mary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAZOMANIE — Marguerite Mary Jones, age 97, passed away peacefully at Milestone Senior Housing/Assisted Living Center with family at her side on July 3, 2020. She was born in Manitowoc, Wis., on July 14, 1922, to the late Frank and Olive (Murphy) Reindl. Marguerite was united in marriage to Carl O. Jones on May 5, 1942, at St. James Catholic Church in Madison. They were married over 66 years before Carl passed on Oct. 2, 2008.

Marguerite in survived by her children, Jim (Barb), Katie (Mike), Kristi, Janean, Andrea (Wade), Kevin and daughter-in-law, Mary; her grandchildren, Bill (Tom), Bob, Dan (Christy), Pete (Robin), Karen (Jimmy), Steve (Tina), Julie, Jody, Andy (Kristi), Carla (Shauna), Tammy (Duane), Beth (Eric), Russell (Marisa), Shaun (Courtney), Megan (Shane), Willie (Felicia), and Gianna (Andrew); 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Marguerite is further survived by her sister, Mary (Larry); brother, Dave (Cele); as well as sisters-in-law, Ann, Marge, Phyllis and Janice; and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Carl Jr.; grandsons, Brian and David; sons-in-law, Dennis and Gene; as well as her siblings, Sr. Olivia, Francis (Marie), Jerry, Paul, John (Nancy), Inez Ann (Tom), Don and Betsy (Bob), and Ted.