Jones, Joseph Edward “Joe” Sr.

Joe met the love of his life, Betty MacMurtrie at the Owl's Nest Restaurant in Poynette while on leave from the Navy. They were married on May 1, 1954 and just celebrated 66 years of marriage. Joe and Betty lived on the East Side of Madison for many years raising their 4 children. Joe attended the Wisconsin School of Electronics where he earned his degree and taught. Joe worked for the Madison Police Department as an officer from 1955 to 1961. He was state pistol champion in 1960. His greatest moment was when Senator John F. Kennedy arrived in Madison in 1960. He was called to the airport to become an escort for the senator and future president. Joe was part of a group of officers who escorted Mr. Kennedy around Madison. Joe later went into the insurance business in 1961 first with Metropolitan then Rural Insurance and finally with General Casualty in Sun Prairie. Joe retired from General Casualty in 1995 after 26 years of service. In his retirement years, he liked to garden and take trips to the casino with Betty. Joe and Betty were active members of the Lakeview Moravian Church in Madison.