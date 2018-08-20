OREGON—John E. “Buck” “Jonsey” Jones, age 71, of Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on Nov. 14, 1946, in Madison, the son of Lester and Anna (Schneider) Jones. John married Deborah Anthon on Aug. 5, 1967. He worked for the City of Fitchburg for 42 years in street maintenance, assisting with plowing snow and making sure streets were cleared for the people of Fitchburg at all hours. John enjoyed carpentry, gardening, welding and metal work. He was an avid Packers and Badgers fan, and he always enjoyed a good NASCAR race on TV. John loved his family and cherished his grandkids and great-grandkids.
John is survived by his wife, Debbie; sons, Russ (Marsha) Jones and John Jones (Pam Annen); daughter, Nikki (Aron) MacLeod; brother, Francis Jones; grandchildren, John, Russell, Marc, Hunter, Amber and Connor; and great-grandchildren, Aiden and Kaci. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Anna; daughter, Julie; brother, David Jones; and sister, Helen Ryan.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Burial will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
