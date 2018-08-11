CAMBRIA—Jennie Mae Jones, age 96, formerly of Cambria, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. She was born on Sept. 19, 1921, in the Town of Springvale on the family farm, one mile west of Cambria. She was the 10th of 14 children born to John and Loretta Slinger. Jennie Mae was a 1939 graduate of Cambria High School, and lived most of her life in the Village of Cambria. On May 24, 1942, she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Maurice M. Jones, in San Francisco. This union lasted 71 years and eight months, until his death in January 2014.
Jennie Mae was a lifelong member of The First Presbyterian Church of Cambria, a charter member of the Cambria American Legion Auxiliary and the Cambria Village Clerk for 30 years. She loved playing cards with her sisters, friends and family, watching golf, and was a fan of the Badgers and Packers. She also enjoyed trips to Rural Letter Carriers conventions and reunions of the USS Colorado with Maurice. Jennie Mae dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and attended most of their school and sporting events well into her 90s.
Survivors include her son Jeff (Linda); granddaughters, Angela Bancroft and Emily Jones; grandson, Griffin (Sara) Jones; great-grandchildren, Claudia (Tylor) Katze, Wyatt Bancroft (Bailey Brewer), Wesley Bancroft and Grace Bancroft; sister-in-law, Doris Patzlsberger; and over 350 nephews and nieces and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bob, Dave, Jack, Temp, Chet, Frank, Joe, William “Buck,” Del and Riley; and sisters, Sally Campnell-Tessman, Sylvia Rhode and Loretta “Dolly” Foulkes. Jennie Mae was very protective and supportive of her family, and didn’t get cheated out of life, as she out-lived all of her high school classmates and all of her siblings.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, Cambria.
Memorials may be made to the Cambria American Legion Auxiliary or to the First Presbyterian Church of Cambria. A special “Thank You” goes out from Jennie Mae’s family to Alexandra Hasselberger and the staff of At Home Again, Rio, who cared for Jennie Mae for the past 20 months with love, tenderness, patience and compassion. They made her final chapter a best seller.
