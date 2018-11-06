Jones, Howard Jr.

PORTAGE - Howard Jones Jr., age 88, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at Hamilton Park Place in Portage. Howard was born on June 30, 1930, in Baraboo, the son of Howard Raymond and Lucille (Bergman) Jones. He married Marlyn M. Krugman on June 16, 1948, in Iowa. Howard and Marlyn lived in Baraboo, Madison, Columbus, Pardeeville, Rio, Montello and Portage. Howard's passions in life were his children, grandchildren, rebuilding Ox Creek Resort, and his wonderful creations. He enjoyed working at Oscar Mayer, Gardner Bakery, Norm's Mobil Homes, and Dairy Equipment.
Howard is survived by his children, David (Linda) Jones, Daniel (Jeanne) Jones, Rick (Kayleen) Jones, Michael Jones, Debra (Mark) Dannehl, Cherie (Timothy) Kath, Thomas Jones; 25 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Barb Fell; sister-in-law, Dawn Jones; many other nieces, nephews, relatives; very special care giver and friend who became like a daughter, Fern Westcott; his foster children, Jeffery Helke, Jim Helke, Tim Heitz, Ardelle Lanfeldt, Beverly Devine, Dave Lynch and many others. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlyn; brother, Ron; brother-in-law, Dick Fell; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at 5 p.m., at FAMILY LIFE CENTER, RIO ASSEMBLY OF GOD, with the Reverend Arthur Wood, Reverend Shaun Hardie, and Reverend Josiah Kath officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3 p.m. until time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established by the family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hamilton Park Place for their loving care of their father. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.