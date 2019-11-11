PARDEEVILLE - Frances M. Dearth Jones, 72, died Nov. 7, 2019, at Tivoli Nursing Center in Portage. She was born July 7, 1947, in Monroe, the daughter of Myron F. and Betty May (Gerber) Dearth.
Fran graduated from Blanchardville High School in 1966. April 1, 1997, she married Gary Jones. She was employed by the State of Wisconsin until she retired due to health issues in 2004. Fran enjoyed her computer, talking on the phone, going shopping, and taking trips with her sisters. She also loved her pets, dogs and birds.
Survivors include her husband, Gary of Pardeeville; step-children, Jammie of Evansville, Jeremy and Joshua of Madison; three grandsons and two granddaughters. She is further survived by half sister, Tonna Waltermrie of Calif.; sisters, Kate (Ray) Neuenschwander of Ariz., and Sue Baumgartner of Ariz.; brother, Mike (Pat) Dearth of Gays Mills; step-father, Ron Langdock; and many in-laws and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Pete Baumgartner; and nephew, Dan Marchant.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville with Rev. Mark Brandel officiating. Burial will follow at Wyocena Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral service in Pardeeville is serving the family.