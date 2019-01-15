SUN PRAIRIE - Daniel Scott "Dan" Jones, age 58, passed away after a long illness. He was born Nov. 16, 1961, to Theron and Frances (Werla) Jones in Sun Prairie. He was united in marriage to Lynn Weisensel on Feb. 12, 1994, in Sun Prairie.
Dan worked for Quality Auto and Glass where he did glass repair. He enjoyed fishing and working on cars.
He is survived by his siblings, Arlene, Mary (Bill, Theron (MaryAnn), Wanda (Curtis), David (Colleen), Rosalie, Jeff and Chris and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Lynn; parents; and brother Alan and Paul.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rainbow Hospice for their compassionate care. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.