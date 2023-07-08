Jonathon Joe Herzog

June 25, 1978 - July 2, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Jonathon Joe Herzog, age 45, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

A Celebration of Life for Jon will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Visitation for Jon will be held at the funeral home in Beaver Dam on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is located at N7199 N Crystal Lake Road.

Jon was born the son of Steven and Jenice (Cameron) Herzog on June 25, 1978, in Storm Lake, Iowa. Jon attended UW Stevens Point and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Urban Forestry.

Jon was a skilled arborist and was the proud owner of his tree service business, Root Down Tree Service. Jon loved his work but his greatest love of all was his daughter, Samara. They spent precious time together as Jon shared his passion and love of the outdoors through planting gardens, foraging, long walks with his dog, Quercus, hunting, fishing, and anything connected to nature. Jon had a beloved cabin and acreage in Northern Wisconsin where he spent as much time as he could.

Jon was a kind soul who made friends easily and was always willing to help and mentor those around him.

We lost a gentle, compassionate man far too soon and he will be missed by the many people he touched.

Jon is survived by his daughter, Samara Herzog; his mother, Jenice Herzog; his sister, Tami Jacobi (Clint), and Samara's mom, Sadie O'Dell. He is further survived by Kye and Skyla Herzog, Jane Schadle, Jack (Deb) Cameron, Jim (Cheryl) Cameron, Joni (Cal) Maise, Denise (Tim) Hart, Robin (Kent) Downing, Jean Weisenberger, Terry (Todd) Cameron, Anthony Kernwein, Sandy Uttech, and many more special cousins.

Jon is preceded in death by his father, Steven Herzog; his brother, Troy Herzog; grandparents: Dennis and Margret Herzog, Lois and John Cameron; grandmother, Marion Giles; and uncle, Randy Happli.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.Koepsellfh.com