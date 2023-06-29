Jon Walter Schulze

Jan. 8, 1936 - June 24, 2023

BARABOO - Jon Walter Schulze, age 87, of Baraboo, passed away on Saturday June 24, 2023 at St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo. Jon was born January 8, 1936 in Reedsburg to Walter and Margaret (Sporleder) Schulze.

On November 2, 1963 he was united in marriage to Karen Towers at St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter-in-law, Darcy Schulze; granddaughter, Taylor Schulze; grandson, Brandon Follendorf;sister-in-law, Lonita Schulze; and his nieces and nephews.

Jon was preceded by his parents, son, James, granddaughter, Erin and brothers: Richard, Robert, and sister, Sally.

Per Jon's request there will be no service for him.

