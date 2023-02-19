July 24, 1949 – Jan. 20, 2023

STOUGHTON — Jon R. Knutson, age 73, passed away on January 20, 2023. He was born in La Crosse, Wis., on July 24, 1949, to Raymond and Jean (Lindsay) Knutson.

The family houseboat on the Mississippi River, the La Crosse bluffs and neighborhood alleys of the North Side helped mold Jon’s character. He was proud of his Norwegian/Scottish heritage and was a student of their histories.

Jon was an exceptional educator. For 30 years he taught English and Government at Deerfield High School. He was always happy to hear of the accomplishments of former students. In his years at Deerfield he coached football, track and wrestling. The success of his wrestling teams was a source of pride for Jon.

Motorcycles were Jon’s first love. Nothing gave him more joy than a road trip. Of course a road trip meant meeting new people around a campfire, drinking a beer and solving the problems of the world. He was a “decent” golfer and loved a good game of bridge.

On May 31, 1979, Jon and Diane Hesselberg Lucht were married. Theirs was a 47 year love affair. They had both given up years ago on trying to change each other’s opinion on many topics. However, the conversations continued with love and respect but no resolution.

Jon is survived by his wife, Diane; sister-in-law, Leah (Ken) Breu; and nephews: Andrew Breu and Michael (Kira) Breu; sister-in-law, Sue Knutson; and nephews: Josh (Stephanie) Knutson and Matt Knutson; nieces: Heidi Knutson and Jenny Byrnes; nephew, Joe Byrnes; and special person, Shawn Fogel. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Ken and Jimmy; and sister, Karen.

Per Jon’s request there will be a visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton, for “people who want to see Diane.” Kindly wear a mask if you plan to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Players Theatre in Spring Green, Wis., Dane County Humane Society in Madison, Wis., Stoughton Food Pantry in Stoughton, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Diane sincerely thanks Dr. James Heun and the care team at SSM Health Cancer Care Center for 14 months of treatment. A special thank you to Agrace Hospice for four days of care and comfort.

