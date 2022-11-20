Oct. 1, 1943 – Nov. 14, 2022

MADISON — Jon E. Stacy, 79, of Madison, passed away in the comfort of his home on Monday, November 14, 2022. Born in Peoria, Ill., on October 1, 1943, he married his wife, Dorothy Ford, on December 19, 1963. Following his years in the Army, Jon was employed with the City of Madison, Department of Transportation until his retirement.

Jon was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending his Wednesdays at Yahara Hills Golf Course with his friends. Jon enjoyed Wisconsin Badger sports, Packers football, hunting, and fishing.

Jon is survived by his wife of 58 years; his children: Steven (Brenda) Stacy and Lora (Lee) Hanson; and his grandchildren: Samantha and Mikayla. He was preceded in death by his parents, Geteve and Gerald Crosby; and his brother, Michael Stacy.

Per Jon’s request, a private ceremony will be held for his family at Highland Memory Gardens.

The family wishes to express their deepest thanks to the VA Hospital, Agrace Hospice Care, and Cress Funeral & Cremation Services in McFarland for their care and support over the last few weeks.

Please share your memories of Jon on his tribute wall at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral Service

5801 Hwy. 51

McFarland, WI 53558

(608) 838-0655