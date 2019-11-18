MOUNT HOREB—Reverend Leroy A. Johnsrud, age 97, of Mount Horeb, formerly of Castle Rock, Wis., passed away on Nov. 13, 2019, at the Ingleside Manor in Mt. Horeb, Wis. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Castle Rock Lutheran Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7:00 P.M. on Thursday Nov. 21, 2019, at the Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church on Friday morning. Memorials may be given to the Castle Rock Lutheran Church in loving memory of Reverend Leroy A. Johnsrud and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.
The family thanks the staff at Ingelside Manor in Mount Horeb for their loving care.