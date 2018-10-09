ELKHORN—William Nels Johnson, age 74 of Elkhorn, passed away on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, surrounded by his family at Vintage on the Ponds, in Delavan. He was born April 25, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of the late Conrad and Margaret (Lewis) Johnson. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Columbia University in New York. Nels was united in marriage to Linda Stemper on Sept. 17, 2005, in Middleton, they had been together since 1991.
His latest career was as a Real Estate agent and then manager of the West office for Stark Co. of Madison. Nels had many occupations including elementary teacher in Harlem, NYC, manager of Scott Designs in Madison, and owner and operator of his own leather shop in Rutland, Vt., with his brother, Peder. Nels had a passion for life and lived each day to the fullest. He was a wonderful father, husband, uncle, mentor, sailor and best friend.
Nels is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his children, Kai (Youko Watari) Johnson of San Diego, Calif., Sunya (Ron) McDaniel of Denver, Colo.; born to Dana (Schuffman) Johnson, Meghan Allynn (Assaf Nuriel) Johnson of New York, and Nicholas (Morgan Webber) Johnson of Milwaukee; born to Jean Heitz, his stepson, Sean (Kristin) Stemper of Whitewater and grandson, Maddox Stemper; and his two brothers, Conrad Johnson of Brazil and Peder (Linda) Johnson of Vermont; along with many nieces and nephews.
The family is so grateful for the loving care he received while residing at Vintage on the Ponds in Delavan and for the amazing work of the Agrace HospiceCare, Janesville Yellow Team.
A celebration of Nels’ life will be held Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Christy’s Landing, 2952 Waubesa Ave., Madison.
An online guest book can be seen at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Donations in Nels’ name can be made to Vintage on the Ponds in Delavan, and Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville.