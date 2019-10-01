MADISON—William H. Johnson, 78, passed away on Sept 28, 2019. Bill was born on Jan. 16, 1941 in Madison, Wis. to Gladys and William Johnson. He worked for the University of Wisconsin Physical Plant for 25 years before retiring in 2000. Bill was an active member of Bethel Lutheran church. He was a very vocal Brewers and Packer fan! He is survived by the love of his life, Louise; three step daughters, Christine, Robin and Dawn of Wis.; his brother, Richard of Texas; his close cousin, Jerry of Wis.; his demanding cat, Mickey; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by two brothers.
Visitation at 12 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2019, followed by 1 p.m. Funeral at Ryan Funeral Home 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison. Burial will follow at St. Paul Liberty Prairie Lutheran Cemetery, Deerfield.
