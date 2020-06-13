Johnson, Thelma E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MONONA - Thelma E. Johnson, age 89, a longtime Monona resident, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on Nov. 13, 1930, in Tipler, Wis., the daughter of Willard and Martha (Poikonen) Collins.

Thelma married Carl Johnson on Sept. 20, 1947, in Michigan. She worked as an administrative assistant for The Dept. Of Natural Resources, retiring in 1989. Thelma was an avid golfer and played on many leagues over the years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Thelma was an active member of PFLAG and Luke House. She was a true activist as she had a passion for many different causes. Her heart grew in size as she became involved in more charities over the years.

Thelma is survived by three children, Bob (Sally) Johnson, Beth (Jay Pope) Johnson and David Johnson; son-in-law, Scott Schlauffman; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; sisters, Joyce Gayhart and Tammy Parker; and brother, Paul Collins.

She was preceded in death by husband, Carl; son, Keith Johnson; daughter-in-law, Cara Johnson; parents; mother, Ilona Collins; two brothers, Eugene Collins and Elbert Collins; and sister, Shirley Collins.