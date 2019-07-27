MARSHALL—Stanley L. Johnson, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Sun Prairie Health Care Center. He was born on April 9, 1927, in the Town of Medina, the son of John and Evelyn (Chadwick) Johnson. He was a Marshall High School graduate, a U.S. Army Korean War veteran, longtime area farmer, an avid bingo player and member of the Marshall American Legion.
He is survived by a sister, Evelyn; a sister-in-law, Della; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Adelbert, Lawrence, Charles, Harold, Theodore, Willard and a sister, Janice; nephews, Matthew, Dean, Donald and a niece, Susan.
A celebration of Stanley’s life with Military Honors will be held at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at 12 noon. A time to gather will be held on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Sun Prairie Healthcare Center for their wonderful care of Stan over the past few years.
