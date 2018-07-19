MADISON—Shirley J. Johnson, age 76, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born Nov. 16, 1941, in Madison, to Glen and Edith (Smyth) Dushack. Shirley married Ernest Johnson on June 16, 1960. They have two sons, Ernest and Mark (special friend, Lynn Sawall).
Shirley worked for over 20 years at Oscar Mayer. Later, she worked as a housekeeper for St. James Rectory in Madison. Shirley was a member of the Oscar Mayer Oscarettes and served at their charity functions. She donated 30 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross. She generously gave of her time and care to anyone who needed it.
Shirley played softball, golfed, bowled and enjoyed traveling. She made many trips throughout the United States, including Hawaii, and also traveled to Europe, visiting Switzerland and Italy.
Shirley is survived by her husband, and two sons; six brothers, Richard (Dorothy), Gary (Janet), James, Msgr. Douglas, Dennis and David (JoAnn) Dushack; four sisters, Ruth (Orville) Frank, Judy Volkman, Linda Gladem, and Donna (Dan) Wells; sisters-in-law, Beverly Porter and Betty Gervasi; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Jan Gumz; and many friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-law, Ernest and Viola Johnson; daughter-in-law, Mary Johnson, sisters-in-law, Linda, Agnes and Brenda Dushack, Marge Skolaski, Linda Hollis and Diane McIntyre; brothers-in-law, David Gladem, Russell Volkmann, Charles Porter and Jerry McIntyre.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie, with Monsignor Douglas Dushack officiating, and Monsignor Donn Heiar concelebrating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona.
Memorial donations may be written to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg WI 53711. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
