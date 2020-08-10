Johnson, Roselyn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

APPLETON - Roselyn Johnson, age 102, died at Willow Lane Assisted Living in Appleton, Wis., on August 7, 2020. She was born in the town of Deerfield, Dane County, on June 14, 1918, the youngest of six children of Lars and Mary Simonson. Her parents and four sisters and a brother are all deceased.

She was a 1935 graduate of Deerfield High school and she received a Bachelor of Education degree from Whitewater State Teachers College in 1940. She taught business education at Shawano High School for two years and at Sheboygan North High School for one year. Then in 1943 she went to Madison. She was employed by the USDA social conservation service, forest products laboratory, and as a deputy in the office of Dane County Clerk.

In 1946 she married Oscar "Ozzie" Johnson, a Madison artist well known for his watercolors and cartoons. They lived their entire married life in Madison and were very active members of Messiah Lutheran Church. He died in 1980.

In 1949 she was employed by attorney John Lawton in the law firm of Beggs and Lawton and continued to work as his legal secretary and later became the office manager of the firm Lawton and Cates, a position she held until her retirement in 1982. She was a very active member in the Madison and Wisconsin legal secretary association and was elected to leadership positions in both organizations.