WAUSAU - Roger S. Johnson, age 77, of Mercer, Wis., passed away on Nov. 15, 2018, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. Funeral services will be held at SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH in Ironwood, Mich., on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at 2:30 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Mckevitt-Patrick Funeral Home, Ironwood, is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit mckevittpatrickfuneralhome.com.
Recommended
Receive obituaries by email
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
Find an Obituary
Today's milestones
Find an Obituary
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
The Rev. Richard Pritchard, a vigorous culture warrior whose conservative stands on social issues made frequent news in Madison over several decades, as did his work fighting for racial justice and ministering to the downtrodden, died Tuesday.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Above Average Moving! Above Average Moving is Madison's local professional movers. We pride ourselves in our customer service and …