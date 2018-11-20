Try 3 months for $3

WAUSAU - Roger S. Johnson, age 77, of Mercer, Wis., passed away on Nov. 15, 2018, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. Funeral services will be held at SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH in Ironwood, Mich., on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at 2:30 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Mckevitt-Patrick Funeral Home, Ironwood, is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit mckevittpatrickfuneralhome.com.

