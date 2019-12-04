COLUMBIA—The family of Robert Stephen “Steve” Johnson, 74, will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. A graveside service will be held in Wisconsin at a later date.
Steve passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Born in Chicago, Ill, he was a son of the late Robert Warren Johnson and Norma Jean Miller Johnson. He attended the University of Wisconsin. Steve was a member of Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church. He worked as a manager at the University of Wisconsin Center, in Madison. Steve began his career as a manager with Lowe’s Home Improvement in Statesville, N.C. and relocated to Tuscaloosa, Ala., before retiring from Lowe’s in Columbia, S.C. following two decades of service.
Surviving are his wife, Miriam McNown Johnson; daughter, Elizabeth Boecher (Roger); son, Matthew A. Johnson; granddaughters, Lucy and Sophia Boecher. He is also survived by a brother, Rodney Johnson (Sheryl); sister, Cindy Collings (Roy); numerous nephews; nieces; great-nephews; and great-nieces.
