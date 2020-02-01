Johnson, Richard "Ricky" L.

MADISON — Ricky Johnson, left earth on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from a health-related issue. He was a lifelong resident of Madison. Ricky had an inner strength that let him battle a mental illness with courage, love, and a carefree spirit. He was generous and known to give away what little he had. Ricky spent many days going to concerts, taking drives, and enjoying the company of his cousin, Hans Svetnicka. Some of his best times were spent taking the “backroads” with family and friends – remembering that "all that wander are not lost". In his youth, he enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada with his father and brothers and was an outstanding baseball player and water skier. He was a closet poet and wrote several journals of poetry throughout high school. Madison offered him a large network of support and we are specifically grateful to PACT (Program of Assertive Community Treatment) that supported him living independently and in the community for over 40 years. We are thankful to Jay Selix, who provided Ricky a lifelong friendship. His mother will dearly miss his daily phone calls and conversations around Wisconsin hockey. Ricky always made sure to be ready for his weekly drive through the Driftless region with brother John. His siblings, Robbie Johnson (Debbie Dvorak), John Johnson (Debbie Duerst), Julie Tallard Johnson (Bill Ishmael), and Jeannie Retelle (David) will remember his kind heart and wicked sense of humor.
Ricky was always interested in hearing about what his many nieces and nephews were doing and pictures of them filled his apartment walls.
His father, Robert H. Johnson, preceded him in death in 1994. The family will be having a private service. If you would like to send condolences or a memorial donation to PACT, you can send them to his mother, Barbara Johnson, 602 Segoe Road #403, Madison, Wis. 53795.
This is the temple
of my adult aloneness
and I belong
to that aloneness
as I belong to my life.
There is no house
like the house of belonging.
- David Whyte