Johnson, Richard "Ricky" L.

MADISON — Ricky Johnson, left earth on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from a health-related issue. He was a lifelong resident of Madison. Ricky had an inner strength that let him battle a mental illness with courage, love, and a carefree spirit. He was generous and known to give away what little he had. Ricky spent many days going to concerts, taking drives, and enjoying the company of his cousin, Hans Svetnicka. Some of his best times were spent taking the “backroads” with family and friends – remembering that "all that wander are not lost". In his youth, he enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada with his father and brothers and was an outstanding baseball player and water skier. He was a closet poet and wrote several journals of poetry throughout high school. Madison offered him a large network of support and we are specifically grateful to PACT (Program of Assertive Community Treatment) that supported him living independently and in the community for over 40 years. We are thankful to Jay Selix, who provided Ricky a lifelong friendship. His mother will dearly miss his daily phone calls and conversations around Wisconsin hockey. Ricky always made sure to be ready for his weekly drive through the Driftless region with brother John. His siblings, Robbie Johnson (Debbie Dvorak), John Johnson (Debbie Duerst), Julie Tallard Johnson (Bill Ishmael), and Jeannie Retelle (David) will remember his kind heart and wicked sense of humor.