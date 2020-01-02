Johnson, Renea M.

RIO—Renea M. Johnson, age 59, peacefully went home to her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family and friends, in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. She was born on Oct. 24, 1960 in La Crosse, Wis. the daughter of Roger and Judith (Schwartz) Swett. Renea grew up in Osseo, Wis. where she was Miss Osseo 1977-1978. She received her bachelor’s degree from UW Madison and went on to receive her Doctorate of Chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa.

Renea was blessed with three children, Lauren, Matthew and Michael. She was a devoted mother who gave so much of herself to support her children in any way she could. She was also blessed with three beautiful grandchildren, Emma, Samuel and Noah. As her family grew, Renea welcomed everyone with an open heart.

Renea was passionate about living a natural holistic lifestyle. She retired from 25 years of chiropractic practice to follow her dreams of spending her time in her gardens and the outdoors. During her retirement she spent her time creating memories with her boyfriend, Randy Reigstad. Together they also enjoyed hunting excursions, working side by side, and road trips.

