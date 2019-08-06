MCFARLAND - Vonna Jean Johnson-Porter, age 74, of McFarland, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. A memorial service will be held at CROSSROADS CHURCH, 3815 Dutch Mill Rd., Madison, at 12 Noon on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, with Pastor Doug Van Essen presiding. A luncheon will immediately follow the service. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Burial will be held at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Pepin, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420