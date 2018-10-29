Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Oscar W. Johnson, affectionately known as “Ozzie” and “O.J.,” died on Oct. 27, 2018, after a long and happy life. He was a much beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

Ozzie was born on Jan. 8, 1927, to Albert Johnson, a Norwegian immigrant, and Anne Mithmoen. After serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II, Ozzie attended UW-Madison on the GI Bill, graduating with a business degree. After selling sporting goods for several beards at Montgomery Ward, he made a career in insurance sales with Employer’s Insurance of Wausau.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

In 1953, Ozzie married the love of his life, Jean (Mahling). They were married 65 years! Ozzie is survived by Jean; their two children, Steve Johnson (Cindy Macki) and Suzanne Hagopian (Mitch Hagopian); and two grandchildren, Annie and Natalie. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving step-mother; and many dogs and a cat, who were great companions to Ozzie and Jean.

Family driving and camping trips were a passion, as were building and flying model airplanes. He was a member of the Madison Area Radio Control Society. He was a lifelong Lutheran and member of Bethel Lutheran Church and Midvale Lutheran Church. Ozzie was grateful for God’s grace. We are grateful God gave us Ozzie.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Johnson, Oscar W.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.