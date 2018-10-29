MADISON—Oscar W. Johnson, affectionately known as “Ozzie” and “O.J.,” died on Oct. 27, 2018, after a long and happy life. He was a much beloved husband, father, and grandfather.
Ozzie was born on Jan. 8, 1927, to Albert Johnson, a Norwegian immigrant, and Anne Mithmoen. After serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II, Ozzie attended UW-Madison on the GI Bill, graduating with a business degree. After selling sporting goods for several beards at Montgomery Ward, he made a career in insurance sales with Employer’s Insurance of Wausau.
In 1953, Ozzie married the love of his life, Jean (Mahling). They were married 65 years! Ozzie is survived by Jean; their two children, Steve Johnson (Cindy Macki) and Suzanne Hagopian (Mitch Hagopian); and two grandchildren, Annie and Natalie. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving step-mother; and many dogs and a cat, who were great companions to Ozzie and Jean.
Family driving and camping trips were a passion, as were building and flying model airplanes. He was a member of the Madison Area Radio Control Society. He was a lifelong Lutheran and member of Bethel Lutheran Church and Midvale Lutheran Church. Ozzie was grateful for God’s grace. We are grateful God gave us Ozzie.