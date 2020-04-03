Johnson, Nancy (formerly Bolles)

MADISON - Nancy Johnson (formerly Bolles) was born Jan.16, 1946, to Ray and Marjorie Johnson, in St. Paul, Minn. and passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020, after valiantly coping with MS and it's complications for fifteen years. She did this with an upbeat attitude encouraged by the prayers of loved ones. She would be the first to say her strength to deal with this long illness came from God. Everyone who came into her presence was inspired by her cheerfulness and genuine interest in the people around her, whether caregivers, repair people, friends, or family.
She is survived by her beloved children, David Bolles and Emily Bolles; her dear ex-husband, Craig Bolles; her sister, Betty Johnson; and numerous cousins and friends. She was very grateful for all the support and love offered by her cousins during the arduous journey.
Nancy attended St. Joseph’s Academy for high school where she was French Club president and homeroom president. She received a BA in French from the University of Minnesota in 1967, a master’s degree in French in 1980 from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, and went on to earn a Ph.D in 1995, for French also, from the University of Wisconsin.
In 2002, Nancy had a vision for starting a summer program outreach for the Bayview Community called “All Around the World”. It was an innovative program to introduce underprivileged children to different ethnic cultures.
For twenty years she published a family newsletter, Taylor Tidings, to keep in touch with extended family.
She was so grateful to the wonderful, caring staff at Meriter Hospital (the eighth tower team), Agrace, as well as all her caregivers through the years.
A Celebration of Life with be held at a later date.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.