Johnson, Nancy (formerly Bolles)

MADISON - Nancy Johnson (formerly Bolles) was born Jan.16, 1946, to Ray and Marjorie Johnson, in St. Paul, Minn. and passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020, after valiantly coping with MS and it's complications for fifteen years. She did this with an upbeat attitude encouraged by the prayers of loved ones. She would be the first to say her strength to deal with this long illness came from God. Everyone who came into her presence was inspired by her cheerfulness and genuine interest in the people around her, whether caregivers, repair people, friends, or family.

She is survived by her beloved children, David Bolles and Emily Bolles; her dear ex-husband, Craig Bolles; her sister, Betty Johnson; and numerous cousins and friends. She was very grateful for all the support and love offered by her cousins during the arduous journey.

Nancy attended St. Joseph’s Academy for high school where she was French Club president and homeroom president. She received a BA in French from the University of Minnesota in 1967, a master’s degree in French in 1980 from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, and went on to earn a Ph.D in 1995, for French also, from the University of Wisconsin.