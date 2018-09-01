STOUGHTON / WAUSAU / ENGLEWOOD, Fla./ CONOVER—Mary Joan (Onsrud) Johnson, went peacefully into the presence of her Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. She knew without a doubt that, “when this earthly tent which is our house is torn down, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.” 2 Corinthians 5:1
Mary was born on March 25, 1931, in Stoughton, to Lloyd and Martha Onsrud. She grew up on a dairy farm with her brother (Lloyd) and sister (Marcia). She attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, earning an associate degree in Dental Hygiene. On Jan. 31, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart, Allen (Al) Johnson.
For over 30 years, Mary excelled at her work teaching dental care in the Wausau School District, and later as a dental hygienist. After retiring, Mary and Al spent their winters in Englewood, Fla. and summers at their lake home in Conover. Mary’s life was the highest example of love, devotion, selflessness, and adventure whether it was a 54-day drive through Mexico, driving to Alaska, hiking in the Canadian Rockies, or traveling the world to build churches with Al. She excelled in counted cross-stitch, quilting, baking cookies and lefse. Undoubtedly, Mary will be greatly missed by many. She loved her Savior, and was an example of faith and trust in Him to all who met her.
She leaves behind a husband, Al; three sons, David (Joyce), Michael (Roxann) and Thomas; five grandchildren and their spouses; and one great-granddaughter, Iris; along with nieces, nephews and countless friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at PIONEER LAKE LUTHERAN CHURCH in Conover, Wis. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., with the service at 12 noon. Memorials can be made in Mary’s name, to Pioneer Lake Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association.
Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com