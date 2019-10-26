MADISON - Marilyn L. Johnson of Madison, Wis., died Oct. 18, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born in Elgin, Ill., the oldest child of four children and only daughter of Clarence and Helen Lasher.
Marilyn moved to Madison as a young child. She attended Randall Elementary and Nakoma Junior High. She graduated from West High School in 1944. On Oct. 14, 1944, she married the love of her life, Kenneth R. Johnson. Three weeks later, Kenneth was shipped off to serve as a Hump Pilot in Burma during WWII, leaving Marilyn a war bride expecting their first child.
In high school, Marilyn was a talented pianist. As time passed and although you could always find a piano in her living room, she shifted her focus to caring for their growing family, to her four daughters and her son. With four little girls to dress and a fondness for beautiful clothes, she stayed up for hours sewing. Her hand sewn, finely tailored children’s clothes were something to admire.
As her five children grew, Marilyn turned her energies to new pursuits. From tennis with friends, family ski trips in Wisconsin and Colorado plus plenty of golf (a hole in one!) at Nakoma and golf at Maple Bluff, few hours were left unfilled. At home, she crocheted, knitted, read and enjoyed watching Seinfeld. Marilyn participated in a book club with treasured friends and loved to entertain with small dinner parties when she could really visit with her guests. She had fun in a couples’ bridge club, a social group called Combo Club and a potluck group. Always involved in the community, Marilyn was an active member of her PEO Chapter and was an Attic Angels volunteer with special recognition at 35 years. After retirement, she and Kenneth traveled to visit children, grandchildren, friends in many states and trips throughout the world. She had a full life.
Marilyn’s signature display of love and care for her large family and many friends was the delicious meals she so graciously prepared throughout her long and generous life. Fond food memories were made every year at Thanksgiving gatherings in Denver with a succulent turkey and fixings made by Marilyn. Her recipes and her zest for life are a lasting legacy.
Marilyn was also instrumental in the designing of three family homes. But she didn’t stop with designing. She assisted the general contractor and spent many late hours sanding, staining and painting woodwork. One friend commented that “Marilyn was the Martha Stewart of Madison”. She could do anything.
For more than seven years, Marilyn bravely coped with disability caused by a stroke in May 2012.
Marilyn’s husband of 73 years, Kenneth, preceded her in death. Kenneth died in April, 2018. Also predeceasing her were her parents, Helen and Clarence Lasher, her brothers, Richard and Donald Lasher and her grandson, Peter Cates.
Survivors include her brother Robert Lasher, her children Karen Cochran (Jim), Kristi Sweeney (Brooks), Kaye DeFoor (Tom), Kim Cates (Dick) and Kevin Johnson (JoAnn). Also surviving are many wonderful grandchildren: Paula, Dawn, Tyler, Meghan, Chris, Lindsay, Courtney, Lindsay Jo, Lauren, Shannon, Eric; and six great-grandchildren.
There will be a private memorial service for family.
The family requests that donations be sent in Marilyn’s name to either Attic Angels Association www.AtticAngel.org/Giving or to Agrace (Hospice) Foundation, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Madison, Wis. 53711.