Johnson, Marie Ann (Hendrickson)

VERONA — Marie Ann (Hendrickson) Johnson passed away on July 6, 2020, at UW Hospital with her loving children at her side. She was 89 years young.
Marie was born on June 26, 1931, to Peter and Nora (Aberg) Hendrickson in Viroqua, Wis. She married Donald James Johnson on May 10, 1952, and together they had 3 children. They also cared for 61 foster children. Throughout their marriage, they owned and operated the Town Pump in Verona, Johnson's 77 Sirloin Strip in Madison, Johnson Construction, and built several apartment buildings in the area. After Don's death in 1982, Marie worked at Cub Foods and Metcalfe's Market until the age of 85.
Marie is survived by her children, James of Madison, Pamela (Mike Loy) of Dodgeville, and William of Madison; grandson, Jeffrey Loy of Dodgeville, and special granddaughter, Annie Verdin of Milwaukee. She is also survived by her siblings, Arthur Hendrickson of Viroqua, and Margaret Hickok of Onalaska; sisters-in-law, Helen Hendrickson of Viroqua, Betty Johnson of Sauk City, and Patricia Meyer of New London; brother-in-law, Jim King of Brownsburg, Indiana; many nieces and nephews, and the Sucharski family.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; siblings, Kenneth, Lloyd, Harold, Palmer, Melvin, Chester, Helen Billington, and Ruth Rust; her in-laws, James and Florence Johnson, Ardis Duhr, Vernon Johnson, Ivanelle King, and Edward Johnson.
Marie was a loving, caring woman who always put other's needs ahead of her own. She was happiest when she had a baby in her arms. She loved playing cards, bowling, visiting with people, baking, playing the organ, and was best known for her heartfelt hugs.
The family would like to thank the staff at UW Hospital for caring for Marie, a special thank you to the "angels" at Heartland Country Village Nursing Home in Black Earth for their respect and loving attention to her every need during her time there, and an exceptional thank you to Rita for sharing her knowledge, compassion and time.
A private family service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. James Lutheran Church in Verona. Burial will take place at Verona City Cemetery. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
