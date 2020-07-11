Johnson, Marie Ann (Hendrickson)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VERONA — Marie Ann (Hendrickson) Johnson passed away on July 6, 2020, at UW Hospital with her loving children at her side. She was 89 years young.

Marie was born on June 26, 1931, to Peter and Nora (Aberg) Hendrickson in Viroqua, Wis. She married Donald James Johnson on May 10, 1952, and together they had 3 children. They also cared for 61 foster children. Throughout their marriage, they owned and operated the Town Pump in Verona, Johnson's 77 Sirloin Strip in Madison, Johnson Construction, and built several apartment buildings in the area. After Don's death in 1982, Marie worked at Cub Foods and Metcalfe's Market until the age of 85.

Marie is survived by her children, James of Madison, Pamela (Mike Loy) of Dodgeville, and William of Madison; grandson, Jeffrey Loy of Dodgeville, and special granddaughter, Annie Verdin of Milwaukee. She is also survived by her siblings, Arthur Hendrickson of Viroqua, and Margaret Hickok of Onalaska; sisters-in-law, Helen Hendrickson of Viroqua, Betty Johnson of Sauk City, and Patricia Meyer of New London; brother-in-law, Jim King of Brownsburg, Indiana; many nieces and nephews, and the Sucharski family.