NOKOMIS, Fla. / MADISON - Margaret (Barnum) "Peg" Johnson passed away peacefully at her home in Nokomis on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. Peg was born in Minneapolis, Minn., in 1922, the daughter of Cyrus and Nettie Barnum. She graduated from Evanston Township High School in Evanston, Ill., and following graduation she attended Carleton College in Northfield, Minn. Peg married Edmund "Ed" Brekke Johnson on Sept. 25, 1943. Following their marriage, she and Ed resided in Corpus Christi, where Ed was a U.S. Navy flight instructor. When World War II ended, they moved to Madison, where she devoted her life to raising and educating her four children. Additionally, Peg was active in the League of Women Voters and as a volunteer with the Madison public schools. She also loved traveling, reading, playing bridge and cross word puzzles.
Peg is survived by her three sons, Brekke Paine Johnson (Kathleen) of Naples, Fla., Bruce Milroy Johnson (Kay) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Hans Anders Johnson (Elizabeth) of Madison. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed, after 71 years of marriage. She was also preceded by her parents; her three brothers, Jack, Cyrus and William Barnum; and her daughter, Lynne Johnson Buerstatte. She is survived by seven grandchildren, Brekke's three children, Katrina (Ian) Benedict of Dallas, Texas, Claudine (Michael) Valmonte of Poolesville, Md., and Kelsey (Jonathan) Winocour of Dallas; Bruce's two children, Kellie (Streeter) Lecka of Charlotte, N.C., and Erik (Paige) Johnson also of Charlotte; and Hans' two children, Margaret (Nicolas Retana) Johnson of Maple Bluff, and Alex (Emilio Sanchez) Johnson of Washington, D.C. She is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren.
Over the last 25 years, Peg and Ed divided their time between their homes in Middleton and Nokomis. Following Ed's passing four years ago, Peg has resided at her home in Nokomis.
Peg's strong moral compass, nurturing personality, concern for others and innate common sense were characteristics that served her well as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a pillar of strength and support for the love of her life, her children and grandchildren. Her legacy for her family and friends is a life built on unconditional love and respect for all. She was our shining light.
In lieu of flowers, Peg's family request that you continue to support the charity of your choice. There will be a family service at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Florida at a later date.