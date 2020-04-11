Johnson, M. Elnora

STOUGHTON - M. Elnora Johnson, age 93, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born on Oct. 4, 1926, the daughter of Byron and Edith Hayes. Elnora was born and grew up in the Poynette area and remained there until her marraige to La Verne in 1970 when they moved to Stoughton. She was a member of Stoughton United Methodist Church. Elnora is survived by her sister-in-law, Henrietta Hayes; step daughter, Martha Johnson; step grandchildren, Lena (Adam) Ellison and Nate (Tia) Johnson; step great-grandchildren, Piper and Ashby Ellison, and Charlie and Sutherlyn Johnson; nieces and nephews, Mary Ann Hayes, David (Nancy) Hayes, Loretta (Scott) Vogts, Dennis (Petra) Hayes, Katherine (Jeff) Hendricks, and Daniel Hayes; great nieces and nephews, David (Serena) and Michael (Kristin) Hayes, Heather (Andrew) Dobbins, Hannah and Taylor Hayes, Patrick, Nicholas, and Ian Hendricks; great-great-nieces and nephews, Cora and Ethan Dobbins and Ellen, Theodore and Oscar Hayes. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, La Verne Johnson; brother, David H. Hayes; and great-nephew, Christopher Vogts. In keeping with her wishes there will be no memorial service. Memorials may be made to the Partners of Stoughton Hospital Love Lights Fund, 900 Ridge Street, Stoughton, Wis., 53589. The family wishes to thank the staff of Oak Park Place for their many acts of kindness shown to our aunt during her residency. Please share your memories of Elnora at: www.CressFuneralService.com.