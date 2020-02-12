Johnson, Lorena E. "Sally"

ARENA - Lorena E. “Sally” Johnson, of Arena, passed away unexpectedly on her 85th birthday, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at the Sauk Prairie Healthcare. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green with Rev. Craig Peach officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Knee District School. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The RICHARDSON-STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.