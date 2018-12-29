STOUGHTON - Loraine J. Johnson, age 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at Skaalen Home in Stoughton. She was born Dec. 18, 1921, in the Town of Dunkirk, to the late Hans and Ethel (Reichert) Veium Jr. Loraine was a graduate of Wheeler Prairie grade school and a 1940 graduate of Stoughton High School. After high school, Loraine worked at the Edgerton Highway Trailer plant. She married Jerrold "Bud" Johnson on June 8, 1946, in Stoughton.
Loraine was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church, served on the Wheeler Prairie school board and was part of their Mother's Club. She enjoyed gardening and bowled in the Stoughton Tuesday Night Ladies Bowling League. For decades, Loraine owned the Veium Farm that has been in the family since 1882. In 1982, her farm received the Century Farm Award at the Wisconsin State Fair. She worked for over 30 years at UniRoyal in Stoughton. Loraine also enjoyed maintaining contact with her Norwegian relatives, twice traveling to see them and, in return, they visited her on the farm and other locations.
Loraine is survived by her son, Howard (Lana) Johnson, son, Richard (Kathy) Johnson, her daughter Diane (Fred) DiLibero, and son-in-law, Roger West; grandchildren, Darin, Trevor (Robin) Johnson, Rico (Laci) and Benjamin (Brooke) DiLibero, Samantha (Jared) Collett, Adam (Heather) Johnson, Nikki (Corey) Rowin, Clay (Megan) Johnson and step-granddaughter, Kimberly West; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Beau, Ace, Conner, Carsen, Ean, Anson, Arden, Tyler, Troy, Caleb, Kynlee and Cole; and is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerrold "Bud" Gordon Johnson in 1957; daughter, Connie West; her siblings, Gladys, Elizabeth and Howard Veium, Dorothy Bjerke and Valborg Tolley; sister-in-law, Lorraine Ratzlaff; and a brother-in-law, George Johnson.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 County Highway B, Stoughton, with the Rev. Paula Geister-Jones presiding. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the church. Burial will be at Eastside Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare Inc.
