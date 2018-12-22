STOUGHTON - Loraine J. Johnson, age 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at Skaalen Home in Stoughton.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 County Highway B, Stoughton, with the Rev. Paula Geister-Jones presiding. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the church. Burial will be at Eastside Cemetery.
A full obituary will appear in next Sunday's paper. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.