Try 1 month for 99¢

STOUGHTON - Loraine J. Johnson, age 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at Skaalen Home in Stoughton.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 County Highway B, Stoughton, with the Rev. Paula Geister-Jones presiding. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the church. Burial will be at Eastside Cemetery.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

A full obituary will appear in next Sunday's paper. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton

(608) 873-9244

Celebrate
the life of: Johnson, Loraine J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.