Johnson, Lisa Tschudy

MADISON — Lisa Tschudy Johnson, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Veterans Hospital in Madison. She was born on July 22, 1950, to Virginia and Millard Tschudy, New Glarus. Lisa was baptized on Oct. 8, 1950, at Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus.

She attended school in New Glarus and graduated from New Glarus High School in 1968. Following high school graduation, she enrolled at UW Platteville, studying there for two years. Following her UW Platteville years, she worked at various jobs in Madison.

The Military was her next stop in life, serving a couple of hitches in the Army. After her Army time was up, she spent several years living in North Carolina working in a textile mill.

In recent years, she lived in Madison. She is survived by two nephews, Terry and Todd Tschudy; Alice Tschudy, sister-in-law; and a brother, Kim Tschudy, all of New Glarus.

