MONONA / LODI—LeRoy A. “Lee” Johnson, age 84, of Monona, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Oakwood East Meadows. He was born on Dec. 21, 1934, in Lodi, the son of Arnold and Alma (Nelson) Johnson. Lee was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1958, serving his basic training in Fort Hood, Texas as a radio operator, and following in Hanau, Germany for 19 months. While serving in Germany, he married Janice Huebner on Nov. 25, 1958, in Basel, Switzerland. He was honorably discharged in 1960.
Upon returning to the states, they settled in Madison where Lee became employed by the State Medical Society (WPS Division) and held various positions. His proudest professional accomplishment was the development of an insurance agency primarily for medical malpractice coverage for doctors and health care facilities. He retired from the State Medical Society on Dec. 31, 1996, after 36 years of service.
Lee was an active member of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church for over 50 years. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage and was a charter member of the Torske Klubben (a Norwegian men’s club) for over 30 years. He was a member of the East Madison/Monona Optimists, as well as TEC Group. Lee served on the Oakwood Board as chairman for three consecutive terms of three years each.
He engaged in life to the fullest and had many interests, including wood working, fishing, travel, mountain hiking, golf, poker, and cherished time spent with his family. His capacity of love for his wife, Janice of 60 years, his children and grandchildren was limitless.
Lee is survived by his wife; children, Joel (Jane) Johnson, Peter (Krista) Johnson, Eric (Terri) Johnson and Andrew Johnson; brother, Allan (Ann) Johnson; sister, Carolyn Grenzow; grandchildren, Noah, Isaac, Alec, Ian, Evan, Ryan, Megan, Olivia, and Elisha Johnson; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at ST. STEPHEN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, ELCA, 5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan.19, 2019, with the Rev. Elisa Brandt presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church or to the South Central Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Lee was a good man of high principles and will be greatly missed. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the caregivers at Oakwood, Agrace HospiceCare, and UW Clinics for their wonderful care of Lee. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
