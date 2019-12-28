Johnson, LaVerne Wayne

Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

MADISON - LaVerne Wayne Johnson, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at UW Hospital. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.