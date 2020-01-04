Johnson, LaVerne Wayne "Larry"

MADISON - LaVerne Wayne "Larry" Johnson, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at UW Hospital. He was born on June 11, 1935, in Madison, the son of Sidney and Mabel (Nelson) Johnson.

Larry graduated from Deerfield High School and then married Arlene Wollin on July 23, 1955, in Cottage Grove. He worked as a Transit Operator for Madison Metro, retiring after 40+ years. Larry enjoyed motorcycling, bowling, fishing and NASCAR.

Larry is survived by his wife, Arlene; sons, Dennis (Peggy), Jayme (Lori), Michael (Nancy) and Randall (Marlene); seven grandchildren, Carrie (Ryan), Nichole (Adam), Kevin, Nathan (Kasey), Kelsey, Cameron and Connor; eight great-grandchildren, Owen, Landon, Brecken, Kylie, Penelope, Olivia, Finnegan and Josslynn. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 4 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Vanden Heuvel presiding.

The family requests no flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

