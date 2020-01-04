Johnson, LaVerne Donald “Vern”

PRAIRIE DU SAC - LaVerne’s humor, laughter and gift of gab were silenced on Jan. 2, 2020, never missing a step in bringing a smile to the end. He was the son of Josevious and Clara (Myklebust) Johnson, and a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War. Vern married Karen Langer on March 30, 1957. Together, they built The Timbers, DeForest.
Vern is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Monte (Lori); daughter, Jayme; grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan) Davis and Lindsay (Jason) Berning; and great-grandchildren, Brantley, Madelyn and Beckham Berning, and Samantha Davis. Vern’s brother, Bud, and brother-in-law, Mike, were never out of his thoughts after their passing, now they, along with other family and friends, are there to greet Vern.
Per Vern’s wishes, there will be no services. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
