RIDGEWAY - Karen Johnson age 66, of Ridgeway, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 2, 2019.
Karen will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Terry; their two children, Tia (Jeremy Walsh) Johnson and Michael (Toni) Johnson; her grandchildren, Natalie, Nathan, Ty and Jenna. She is further survived by two brothers, Dan (Kathy) Christoferson and Steve (Audrey Forslund) Christoferson; her sister, Lou Ann (Al) Behling; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at ST. BRIDGET'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Ridgeway. Father Stephen Petrica will officiate. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville, and from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the church. A eulogy for Karen will be read at 10:45 a.m. at the church. The graveside prayer service will be at 12 noon on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at HAINESVILLE CEMETERY, Sturgeon Bay, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the family of Karen Johnson for donations to be made to other local charities.