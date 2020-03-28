Johnson, Karen Beatrice

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Karen Johnson’s kind, generous, and loving heart had given all it had to give and her soul moved into God’s hands on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Karen was born in Marshall, Wis., the daughter of Emil and Margaret (Radis) Langer, on Aug. 3, 1938. On March 30, 1957, she married LaVerne Johnson and they had two children, Monte and Jayme.

You were the family rock, the strength, the conscience, the critic. Your one-liners about people were legendary. Always the one that cared for all and never wanting anything but our happiness. Dad’s passing in January broke your heart and the bond was too strong to keep you here with us. Now you are together again reunited with family and good friends. We loved you so and we will miss the love that you showed and brought to our lives.  Until we meet again in heaven, Mum. 

Karen is survived by her son, Monte (Lori); daughter, Jayme; granddaughters, Ashley (Ryan) Davis and Lindsay (Jason) Berning; and great-grandchildren, Samantha Davis and Brantley, Madelyn and Beckham Berning. Her brother, Mike, and brother-in-law, Bud, were always close in her thoughts. 

A celebration of life for Karen and Vern will be held at a later date. Please visit www.gundersonfh.com for updates and to share online condolences.

