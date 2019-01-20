BYRON CENTER, Mich. - On Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, John Clifford Johnson slipped peacefully into the arms of his loving Savior, Jesus Christ. John, known as "Cliff" by his family, was born on Oct. 10, 1941, in Staten Island, N.Y. He was the oldest of four children born to John Clifford Johnson and Grace Florence Odegaard. He and his family moved to Monona, Wis. in 1953, and he graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1959. He went to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and the Wisconsin School of Electronics, and studied Electrical Engineering. He met his future wife, Maxine L. Johnson, at church, when they were 12, and they married on Aug. 24, 1963.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from June 1967 to August 1968, where he earned, among other awards, the Bronze Star. Once back in the states, he continued his career as an electrical engineer and in sales/marketing with Westinghouse, Elastimold, and finally at Thomas and Betts where he retired in 2008. He had a bit of a reputation for his practical jokes and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed photography, electronics, fishing, boating, the Green Bay Packers and Southern gospel music and was quite often found tinkering with his power tools on home projects while singing his favorite songs. He and his wife, Maxine, raised three children, Lori Johnson, Candice (Charles) Brewster, and J. Clifford (Angela) Johnson.
He is survived by his sisters, Lynne (Paul) Jacobsen, Cheryl Ibach and Karen King; his children, Lori Johnson, Candice (Charles) Brewster and J. Clifford (Angela) Johnson; his 10 grandchildren, C. Hudson Brewster, Kyler Brewster, Colton Brewster, Caiden Brewster, Kari Brewster, Kalyn Brewster, Kael Brewster, Lily Johnson, London Johnson and Harleigh Johnson; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Preceding him in death were his parents, John Clifford and Grace (Odegaard) Johnson; his wife, Maxine L. Johnson; and his brother-in-law, Les Ibach.
A celebration of life service will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at COOK MEMORIAL CHAPEL - EAST BUILDING, 4235 Prairie St. SW, Grandville, Mich. The family will receive visitors at 4:30 p.m., prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Hospice at Trillium Woods, Byron Center, Mich., or the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.
